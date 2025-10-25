'I will never' - Brighton boss speaks out amid controversial decisions in rare defeat at Manchester United

Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton can only look at themselves when assessing their 4-2 defeat at Manchester United – and did not want to put any blame on the officials.

Ruben Amorim’s side ended a run of three consecutive home defeats against Brighton in a six-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

Albion almost staged an incredible comeback from three goals down but Bryan Mbeumo’s second of the night – in the sixth minute of injury-time – made sure of the victory.

Asked for his immediate thoughts on the game, Albion boss Hurzeler said: “It's easy to summarise this game – too many easy mistakes on our side.

“We gave the ball too easily and, like this, you can't win the game.

"I think overall we had the control of the game, we had good actions, we were always in danger in their half, in their box, but in the end if you do two easy mistakes like we did and make them four presents, you can't win the game.

“Of course United did well in the first half but then you have to do the small margins right.

"it's about which foot you pass, how you're positioned when you receive the ball, how you find the free-teammate, how calm you stay, how you're attaining the execution.

"If you face a team that presses man-to-man, it's all about attaining the execution, it's about the angles you create and we weren't on the highest level and then we made the mistakes and I think of course how the goals went in, on the one side it was luck, on the other side individual quality.”

The match was not without its controversies. There was a big first-half penalty appeal, before the opening goal, when Amad went down under a challenge from Maxim De Cuyper. Play was allowed to continue and it did not impact the hosts’ momentum.

Hurzeler would have no doubt been furious with two controversial decisions against his team, though. Rutter was adamant he was fouled by Luke Shaw in the build-up the third United goal.

And then, referee Anthony Taylor decided not to send Patrick Dorgu off, after he brought down Minteh on the edge of the box – as the Brighton man looked to be through on goal. Albion scored free-kick, anyway, but Hurzeler will argue they should have been up against ten men for the remaining 23 minutes.

“I will never make the referee responsible for our losses,” Hurzeler said.

"It's our responsibility. We have to make it better, we can't lose the ball that easily and that's our fault. Therefore we have to take responsibility for that.”

