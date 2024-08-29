Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis, on undisclosed terms.

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I have only known Jensen a short time, but I have been impressed with his attitude and professionalism.

“This is a great opportunity for him, at a club he knows well. We would like to wish him every success for the future and thank him for his efforts at Brighton.”

Jensen Weir has left Brighton for League One club Wigan

The 22-year-old joined the club in 2020 from Wigan, where he made his senior debut at the age of 15 in 2017 to become Wigan’s youngest player.

During his time with Albion, he had successful loan spells with Cambridge United, Morecambe, Blackpool and Port Vale.

He has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-20 level.

Weir, speaking to the Wigan website, said: “I am really happy to be here again, and it is nice to be back. For me to be a part of a project is something I have wanted for a few years, and I am excited to get out and play in front of the fans again. I will relish it, and hopefully, the fans enjoy what they see!”

Wigan, who are 18th in League One, are back in action this Saturday as they travel to Birmingham. Wigan boss Shaun Maloney added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jensen back to Wigan Athletic. He’s a player of immense talent and potential, and it’s fantastic to have him return home.

"Jensen has pushed extremely hard to make this move happen, and we are looking forward to working with him to help him fulfil his talent alongside the team's ambitions."