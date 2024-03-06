'I will' - Roberto De Zerbi confirms his future destination amid Man United and Liverpool link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roberto De Zerbi is happy at Brighton but knows he will return to Italy to manage one day.

The Italian returns to his homeland on Thursday with the Seagulls, who face Roma in their Europa League last 16 first leg.

De Zerbi has caught the eye of many clubs after leading Brighton to sixth in the Premier League last season and into Europe for the first time.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been linked with Manchester United this week

He told a press conference: “I do what makes me happy and right now I am happy where I am. It makes me happy when we win but also when we lose.

“One day I will return to Italy but I don’t know when that day will come.”

Brighton have struggled to hit the heights of last campaign this term and go into the game at the Stadio Olimpico on the back of a 3-0 defeat by Fulham at the weekend.

“Very proud to be back in my country with my team,” De Zerbi added.

“This is a team I really love. This is a team who can be beaten 3-0 but always fight back. They play with pride and hunger and I am very proud of this team.

“We will give it a go. We will be humble. We know what we have done in the last year and a half. This is unprecedented for this club and we are making history.”

Midfielder Pascal Gross is excited about the prospect of playing in Rome.

He said: “It’s a beautiful city. Gladiator is one of my favourite movies. We are very excited about tomorrow.