'I won't be' - Brighton fans will love what Danny Welbeck had to say after latest heroics as Micah Richards makes big claim about timeless striker

Danny Welbeck said he is ‘enjoying my football and feeling strong’, after scoring his second Premier League brace of the season to seal victory for Brighton over Newcastle.

Not for the first time – and probably not the last – it was the Welbeck show at the Amex on Saturday afternoon (October 18).

The 34-year-old opened the scoring for Albion after 41 minutes, with a delicate chipped finish from Georginio Rutter’s through-ball.

Welbeck later said to Premier League Productions (PLP): "It was an incredible pass from Georgi. We have an incredible connection. We're looking to build on that – keep on progressing and getting better.”

Newcastle levelled the scoring on the 76th minute mark after Nick Woltemade’s skilfully converted Lewis Miley’s cross.

But it was Albion’s number nine, Welbeck, who had the final say with his fourth Premier League goal against Newcastle – his fifth in all competitions.

Remarkably, Welbeck is now the only player who has managed to score against Newcastle this season – when they are the away team.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Welbeck said: "It was a very good win and it was very important for us.

“We've had some results where we've been pushing and not quite got there. We've been ahead here at home and have not got the three points. It was a test of our character today.

"We were well in control. Some good football and they nicked a goal. Once that happened, they got some momentum. It's good for us to see the progression.

"It was a good finish, I was happy with that. There's always that possibility the ball can fall your way. I was wondering if it could fall nicely for me and it did and I stuck it away.

"I love it. I have the passion and love for football. It's what I want to do. I feel good. I feel strong and fit so I won't be stopping soon.”

Welbeck is showing no signs of slowing down this season.

The former England international has now scored four goals in his last three games, with braces against both Newcastle and Chelsea.

As reported by BBC Sport, the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has scored more Premier League goals per game in his thirties (0.36) than he did in his twenties or teens.

On Match of the Day, host Gabby Logan said Welbeck is ‘ageing like a fine wine’, adding: “He's on to score more goals in his 30s than he did in his 20s. He only needs five more to equal his 20s total. He's 34 years old, so it's feasible that he'll do that before he's 35.”

In response, Micah Richards said: “He's just a fantastic pro. I mean, he's had his knee injuries as well, but he plays in a system that suits him.

"He said in his interview there he loves football. I think he's got another three, four years in him. I don't think he's finishing any time soon, because he's a No.9, and there's not many No. 9s about there. I'm just delighted for him.”

Asked if he could be playing into his 40s, Welbeck said he is ‘not looking that far ahead’.

He said: “I'm just enjoying my football and feeling strong. I'm enjoying the present."

Speaking to PLP after the victory, the striker added: "It's a big win. At home, we've not quite had the results we wanted to get this season. We wanted to be better and we knew we could be better today.

"It's always difficult to win a Premier League game. We've had many times where we've gone ahead and maybe not got the points. We have the mentality to go again and get the points.

"It's nice to get another goal and put us in a winning position. We want to build a fortress and we're on our way to doing that."

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer admitted that Brighton deserved the three points.

"I thought Brighton were the better team,” he said. “Newcastle, I thought, were too easy to play through at times.

"Brighton found a way of finding that extra man in front of the back four, and Newcastle's midfield.

"In fact, Newcastle covered six kilometres less ground than Brighton out of possession. It was unusual for Newcastle. [These were] the first goals they have conceded away from home.”

Shearer said Brighton did ‘really, really well’ at getting into positions there that the Newcastle midfield ‘just couldn't cope with’.

The former striker – who is the Premier League's record goalscorer with 260 goals – added that Welbeck’s winner was ‘such a clever finish’.