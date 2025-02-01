Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler consoles Brighton's Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez

Fabian Hurzeler on what went wrong at the City Ground

Fabian Hurzeler apologised to Brighton fans after the 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest but said he would make the same selection decisions again.

Chris Wood’s magnificent hat-trick helped Nottingham Forest to their biggest top flight win following their 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth last week and his side responded in style.

For Brighton it was their biggest defeat in the Premier League as Hurzeler’s bold attacking selection backfired.

Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White was at the heart of Forest’s stylish first-half showing as he forced Lewis Dunk into putting in his own net before scoring one of his own to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Anthony Elanga provided Gibbs-White’s header from a clever corner routine and chalked up his second assist of the afternoon when he put one on to the head of Wood.

Elanga completed a hat-trick of assists when set up Wood’s second and the New Zealand striker followed suit in the goals column when he tucked away a penalty before Neco Williams and Jota Silva finished the rout for Forest’s biggest Premier League victory since April 1991, when they beat Chelsea 7-0.

“It's not easy,” said Hurzeler in the post match press conference. “But in the end we have to apologise for this result and our supporters and everyone who supports Brighton.

“Because they spend a lot of time and money supporting us and of course they are very disappointed about the result and therefore we apologise.”

Hurzeler was without regular midfielders Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari and went with a bold selection that included Jack Hinshelwood as the only holding midfielder, with Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma in a five-man attack.

"Afterwards it's easy to judge the decision,” said Hurzeler when asked if his tactics and selection was wrong. “In the end I knew it when it went wrong that a lot of people criticised the decision.

"Therefore in life I'm always making decisions with courage and I would still do it again because I was convinced of it. We were convinced of it and therefore sometimes you get bad feedback about your decisions and that's also part of the business.

“We made some changes in the half-time because we thought we still can get something out of this game and in the end we had those big, big chances in the first half.

“So it's also part of the truth that we were missing some big chances and that's why we still had the belief but it went wrong in the second half so in total it was a bad game.”

Hurzeler also admitted his hand was forced somewhat by the lack of fit midfielders with second half substitutes Matt O’Riley and Diego Gomez also not fit enough for 90 minutes.

"We had no midfielder on the bench who could play for 90 minutes,” said the German. “We had to make a choice how we wanted to go. I chose the decision, I made the choice to go with a very offensive starting XI and in the end I take responsibility for that and reflect it afterwards. It was my conviction that this might be the right starting XI.”

Asked if it’s the lowest moment of his career so far, Hurzeler simply added: “yes!”

Forest however provided proof of how quickly fortunes can change for the better, perhaps some comfort for Brighton.