'I wouldn't have picked me' – Chelsea loan star makes Brighton and Graham Potter admission after surprise debut at Man United

It’s been a whirlwind week for Chelsea loan defender Levi Colwill.

The talented young 19-year-old was on loan at Huddersfield last season and a few days ago was at Stamford Bridge wondering what his future would hold this season.

Last Thursday it was announced he would be joining Brighton – as Albion player of year Marc Cucurella went the other way to Chelsea in a £60m deal.

Chelsea loan defender Levi Colwill makes his debut for Brighton during the Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Colwill, an England under-21 international, agreed a season loan with the Seagulls and after the briefest of introductions to the management team and players, he was in the matchday squad for the opening fixture of the season against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Two goals from Pascal Gross saw Colwill’s new team take control but a scrappy own goal from Alexis Mac Allister led to a nerve jangling conclusion.

Potter had already used Enock Mwepu and Tariq Lamptey from the bench but as the clock ticked down, Potter turned to his latest arrival to help close out for an historic first ever Premier League win for Brighton at Old Trafford

It was a significant show of trust from Potter and one the Southampton born player appreciated.

“It was a surreal experience,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting to come on because I had just arrived, I wouldn’t have put me on if I was the manager!

"But I have a lot of respect for the gaffer for putting me on in an important moment.

“When I did go on, it didn’t feel real, I felt like I was dreaming. I headed the ball straight away and it woke me up, I thought ‘I’ve got to play now’. It was brilliant. I didn’t have time to think about it, that was the good thing.

"I was straight in the deep end, but we came out the other side with a win and that’s all that matters. I am happy.

“Graham has watched me play, so he knows what I am about. I have watched Brighton quite a few times so I know how they like to approach games, I understand the football.

“It suits me and compliments how I play. The gaffer said to me ‘come in and play your own game and you’ll be fine’. I trust him and that’s a big reason why I came here.”

Colwill will have more time this week to get to know his teammates and will hope to be involved this Saturday at they welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium.