So the footballing gods have had their fun.

In displaying a modicum of class I have to start this week’s column by congratulating our ‘friends’ at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace FC, for winning the FA Cup at the weekend.

Despite the aforementioned footballing gods weaving their magic, and let’s be clear Dean Henderson should have been sent off in the first half, which would have made it a different game, and no gritted teeth necessary, Palace deserved to win the trophy – not only for the performance at Wembley on Saturday but for the manner they despatched Fulham and Aston Villa in the previous two rounds.

A colleague of mine who follows Fulham religiously called it after the quarter-final at Craven Cottage, stating he thought the Eagles’ name was already on the famous trophy.

Jack Hinshelwood celebrates scoring Brighton's third and winning goal against Liverpool - Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Obligations fulfilled, now let’s talk about the Albion!

The rollercoaster season continues. The champions, fresh from their title celebration trip abroad, arrived for the final home game of the season on Monday night and the Amex faithful were treated to a classic, which the Albion won 3-2.

Coming from behind twice, Jack Hinshelwood scored the winner on 85 minutes, having just made Premier League history when he and his 17-year-old cousin Harry Howell came on as substitutes to become the first cousins to play for the same side in an EPL fixture. At the same time Howell, son of Bognor manager Jamie, born in April 2008, became Brighton’s youngest Premier League player.

The upshot is that after 37 games, Brighton’s season is still very much alive.

They travel to White Hart Lane on Sunday, knowing that if they avoid defeat they will end up in eighth place, but European qualification is out of their hands – it all comes down to two Chelsea games.

The Blues have to lose to Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, but then win their Conference League Final against Real Betis in Warsaw next week. Then Chelsea would qualify for the Europa League as Conference winners, with Brighton qualifying for the Conference League in eighth place.

Keeping up? It’s a bit like the Krypton Factor!

And yes, regular readers will recall a couple of weeks ago I stated that Albion’s overall development would be served better by NOT qualifying for Europe!

What’s this, a Harty U turn? No I still think ,a Conference League campaign could actually hamper Albion’s overall progress.

The ante has been upped by Palace – as bad as we all must be feeling, they will have an open top bus trip around Croydon parading the one of the most iconic trophies in world football.

Quite simply, we have to win a trophy, and soon. I thought our best bet would be the League Cup or the FA Cup, but if it’s the Conference, then so be it!

Congratulating Palace and cheering on Chelsea … where will it all end?