Ian Wright and Gary Lineker deliver stinging VAR verdict after Alexis Mac Allister farce against Leicester and West Ham v Chelsea

Referee Tony Harrington (R) speaks with Brighton's players as he disallows their third goal scored by Brighton's Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in their Premier League match against Leicester

Mac Allister, who was excellent during Brighton’s thrilling 5-2 victory against Leicester at the Amex Stadium, blasted home an effort from 25 years but his ‘goal’ was chalked off by VAR as Enock Mwepu was seen to be offside by the narrowest of margin in the build up.

It was one of the finest strikes witnessed at the Amex Stadium since Brighton’s return to the Premier League and head coach Graham Potter admitted his Argentine international ‘will probably never hit one as sweet as that again.’

Thankfully for Albion it did not impact the outcome and they deservedly maintained their fourth place in the league thanks to two goals from Mac Allister, one each from Leo Trossard and Moises Caicedo, plus an own goal from Luke Thomas.

The VAR controversy at the Amex arrived following two highly-debateable calls on Saturday that ruled out goals for West Ham against Chelsea and Newcastle vs Crystal Palace.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright and Match of the Day pundit posted: 'Bin it!! #VAR.'