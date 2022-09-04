Ian Wright and Gary Lineker deliver stinging VAR verdict after Alexis Mac Allister farce against Leicester and West Ham v Chelsea
Gary Lineker believes VAR is ‘sucking the life’ from football after Alexis Mac Allister’s brilliant strike against Leicester was ruled out after a lengthy check.
Mac Allister, who was excellent during Brighton’s thrilling 5-2 victory against Leicester at the Amex Stadium, blasted home an effort from 25 years but his ‘goal’ was chalked off by VAR as Enock Mwepu was seen to be offside by the narrowest of margin in the build up.
It was one of the finest strikes witnessed at the Amex Stadium since Brighton’s return to the Premier League and head coach Graham Potter admitted his Argentine international ‘will probably never hit one as sweet as that again.’
Thankfully for Albion it did not impact the outcome and they deservedly maintained their fourth place in the league thanks to two goals from Mac Allister, one each from Leo Trossard and Moises Caicedo, plus an own goal from Luke Thomas.
The VAR controversy at the Amex arrived following two highly-debateable calls on Saturday that ruled out goals for West Ham against Chelsea and Newcastle vs Crystal Palace.
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright and Match of the Day pundit posted: 'Bin it!! #VAR.'
While Leicester City supporter and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker stated: 'I say this as a @LCFC fan: these VAR decisions are sucking the life and joy out of the game.'