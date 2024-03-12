Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness believes Roberto De Zerbi’s style is ideal for the Reds.

The Brighton boss has impressed since his arrival to the Premier League and has been linked with a number of top jobs this summer, including replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

De Zerbi, 44, joined Brighton in September 2022 after previous boss Graham Potter left for the riches of Chelsea. De Zerbi guided Brighton to sixth in the top flight and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history. They topped a Europa League group that included Ajax, AEK Athens and Marseille but suffered a hefty 4-0 loss at Roma last Thursday in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with the job at Liverpool this summer

It was a painful blow for the Italian head coach but his style of play, passion on the touchline and his honest approach to the media makes him a firm favourite with Brighton fans.

Souness previously criticised the appointment of De Zerbi when he joined Brighton but now the former Reds man believes he could fit well at Anfield when Klopp departs this summer.

“It's the style of football he’s playing that makes him attractive and I enjoy watching them,” Souness told talkSPORT. “Graham Potter left them in a very healthy situation. You generally get a football management job because the roof is leaking and there’s problems.

“The Brighton job at that time was a good job to take and I think he’s done well. They’ve hit the wall a bit but does that warrant him getting one of the elite jobs? I’m not so sure.