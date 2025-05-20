It is not everyday you see two members of a family on the same football pitch in the Premier League – let alone coming on at the same time.

That’s exactly what happened in Brighton’s final home match of the season on Monday (May 19) as they secured a memorable 3-2 comeback victory over Liverpool.

Jack Hinshelwood, 20, and his 17-year-old cousin Harry Howell were brought on with game level at 2-2 on the 85th minute.

Within 80 seconds, Hinshelwood scored the winning goal from close range after Matt O’Riley’s driven cross.

“It was a really nice moment today coming on with my cousin,” the match-winner said.

"We've been working so hard since we were kids, playing together since we were just born, kicking balls with each other.”

Howell – Brighton’s youngest-ever Premier League debutant – also made a darting run into the box just moments before the ball landed perfectly for Hinshelwood.

“He's made a great run across the front post to open up the gap for me,” Hinshelwood said. “So I'll be thanking him later.”

Harry Howell became Brighton’s youngest-ever Premier League debutant in the 3-2 win over Liverpool (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jack is the fourth generation of the Hinshelwood family to play for Brighton after his father, grandfather and great grandfather all featured for the club.

And there will soon be another member of the footballing family, with Jack’s partner expecting a baby. The 20-year-old picked up a spare ball whilst celebrating his goal and put it up his shirt to let fans know the big news.

“I have been a due a goal and the missus has been banging on at me to get the celebration in,” Hinshelwood said.

“We have got a baby on the way and we are really excited.

Jack Hinshelwood scored the winner for Brighton against Liverpool (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"We are so excited to be making a family together.

"I'm so proud of all my family and my cousin tonight. My dad (Adam, York City manager) has got a massive [play-off] game tomorrow.

"There's a five-hour journey, but I might try and make it up. We'll see.

"We all just try to support each other and we just love football at the end of the day .It's what we've all done since we were so young. To all be in the professional game is a really nice feeling.”