European giants FC Barcelona are reportedly set to make Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma their ‘top target for 2024’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old has been electric for the Seagulls since his introduction to the first team in August 2022.

The Japanese winger, who joined for a bargain £3m from Kawasaki Frontale in August 2021, is a favourite of Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and has provided 13 goals and 12 assists in 52 outings.

Mitoma also made Premier League history this season. The Brighton hero became the first Japanese player to win a Premier League monthly award after his sensational solo goal in the 4–1 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers earned him the Goal of the Month accolade for August.

The diminutive winger’s excellent performances have reportedly caught the eye of ‘many clubs around Europe’ – including five-time UEFA Champions League winners Barcelona – but Romano claims the Seagulls are close to dying Mitoma to a ‘new deal’.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian said: “I’m aware of some talk of Barcelona making Kaoru Mitoma a top target for 2024, but honestly at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete.

“Mitoma is appreciated by many clubs around Europe, but there’s really nothing advanced with anyone at this stage.