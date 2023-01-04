I'm comfortable at this level' - Brighton ace makes Premier League claim after Arsenal and Everton strikes

Evan Ferguson’s post-match interview after his first Premier League start at Everton was just as impressive as his top flight performances.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match at Everton

Ferguson, 18, was handed his full Premier League debut at Goodison Park having scored as a second half substitute in the previous match against Arsenal.

Against the Gunners Ferguson added a presence to Brighton’s attack and his display was rewarded with a second half goal during the 4-2 home defeat to the league leaders.

His outing at the Amex was enough to convince head coach Roberto De Zerbi that his young charge was worthy of a starting role at Everton. In the absence of the injured Danny Welbeck, Ferguson was selected ahead of Leo Trossard, while striker Deniz Undav was left out of the match day squad due to personal reasons.

The Ireland youth international was up against Everton and England’s experienced defensive duo of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski but caused problems throughout and netted a well-deserved goal – his second in two matches – just after the break to make it 2-0.

He was substituted on 70 minutes for Julio Enciso but did more than enough to prove that Brighton have another raw talent on their hands. He will likely feature once again this Saturday as Albion travel to Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup.

After the match Ferguson was a calm and composed figure as he conducted interviews, having become the first teenager to score back-to-back Premier League goals since Federico Macheda of Manchester United in 2009.

“It was a lot different scoring and then being able to celebrate than trying to get the ball out of the net so we could get started again!” Ferguson said to the Albion website.

“I think I’ll remember my Premier League start for a long time. We bounced back from the Arsenal game, and it was a great result.

“We came in at half-time knowing we could do even better. We tried to give it our best and luckily the goals came and was brilliant to get on the scoresheet again. Four goals away from home at Everton is good work by us."

His display drew praise from from his senior teammate Solly March who said it’s great to have a player with Ferguson’s presence in the box, while De Zerbi said he was a player with “big potential.”

