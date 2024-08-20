'I'm finally here' - Billy Gilmour transfer fate is now clear after surprise swoop from Ipswich Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich have signed Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli on loan until the end of the season – which could pave the way for Billy Gilmour’s exit from Brighton.

Cajuste, 25, who has won 23 senior caps, moved to Naples last summer from French club Reims and made 26 Serie A appearances last season.

He told TownTV: “This feels great and I’m happy to be here. It took a little while with the negotiations but I’m finally here and I’m very excited.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion is wanted by Serie A club Napoli

“I’ve had great conversations with the manager and this seems like a very interesting project. It’s an ambitious club and a team that is progressing.

“I’m a player that works hard and I want to contribute in attack and defence. I want to play as much as possible and I’ll be looking to get some good tackles in!”

The move to Ipswich opens the door for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour to join Antonio Conte’s Napoli team. The Italians have been chasing Gilmour throughout the summer transfer window and will now push to the get the £15m deal completed.

Gilmour featured as a second half substitute for Brighton during their 3-0 win in their Premier League opener at Everton last Saturday but is said to be open to a move to Naples.

The Brighton fans gave Gilmour a good reception at Goodison Park and sang “We want you to stay” as he was introduced from the bench by Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler.

"Billy Gilmour knows how I see him and how my plans are with him,” Hurzeler said to Sussex World after the win at Everton. “In the end he knows what he has with this club, with his teammates, I think he feels comfortable. Here he can develop, he's a great player and he's developed well here already. We will see what happens but I'm really glad he's back on the pitch today.”

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber also wants the former Chelsea man to stay. “Billy has been an important player for us and we're very keen to keep Billy,” he said to TalkSport recently. “He’s a fantastic footballer and a great character around this squad.

“We know that some of our players are going to come under interest and attention from other clubs and we just have to manage that as part and parcel of being who we are and where we are at the stage of our journey.”