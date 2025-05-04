Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle’s Joe Willock was penalised for a dive after a penalty decision against Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke was overturned.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Albion leading 1-0, Willock went tumbling in the box after an apparent foul by Van Hecke on the 70th minute mark. Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot but was advised by VAR to check the pitchside monitor.

Pawson then decided that no foul was committed by the Brighton defender and booked Willock for simulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League Match Centre’s statement on X read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by van Hecke on Willock and recommended an on-field review – with this deemed to be minimal contact and not sufficient for a penalty. Upon review, the referee awarded an indirect free kick to Brighton and issued a yellow card to Willock for simulation.”

Newcastle’s Joe Willock was penalised for a dive after a penalty decision against Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke was overturned. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon said, on BBC Radio 5 Live, that it was the ‘correct decision’.

He added: "I don't think he was quite sure with his initial decision. I'm glad to see Willock getting booked as well because you see it so often these days where they go over easily and don't.”

It was a case of déjà vu as the referee pointed to the spot earlier in the second half when Anthony Gordon was fouled by Tariq Lamptey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a check of the VAR monitor showed that the contact was outside the box and a free-kick was awarded.

Gabbidon said: “What is Lamptey doing there? It's poor defending. He dangles his leg out but he gets away with it. He's a lucky, lucky boy.”

Newcastle were not to be denied a penalty at third time of asking though.

Alexander Isak levelled the scoring from 12 yards on the 89th minute after Yasin Ayari used his hand to block a goal-bound free-kick.

Gabbidon said: “What is Ayari doing? He had a teammate just to the side of him that would have blocked it himself. He's stuck his left arm out. It's a moment of madness.”