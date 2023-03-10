'I'm here' - Striker makes honest Brighton future and Roberto De Zerbi admission amid excellent loan spell

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Andi Zeqiri admitted he is ‘open to all options’ this summer and could turn his loan move at Swiss club FC Basel into a permanent one.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal at the Seagulls in October 2020 but has struggled for goals and game time. He has made just 13 appearances for Albion, and scored just once.

Zeqiri grabbed his first, and so far only, Brighton goal in the 2-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Cardiff City in August 2021.

The Switzerland international spent last season on loan at German outfit FC Augsburg, but managed just two goals in 22 Bundesliga outings.

Zeqiri then joined FCB on a season-long loan in August 2022 and has proved to be a hit at St Jakob-Park, plundering 13 goals in 33 games in all competitions.

The forward was on the scoresheet last night [Thursday, March 9] as Basel drew 2-2 at home to ŠK Slovan Brastislava in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 tie.

Zeqiri has just under 18 months left on his Albion contract, and seems to have fallen behind Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson and Deniz Undav in the attacking pecking order.

The forward admitted he was receptive to the idea of potentially staying in Switzerland, but stressed his future was not set in stone.

Zeqiri also revealed he was in contact with Brighton’s pathway development manager Gordon Greer and ex-Seagulls boss Graham Potter, but had not yet spoken to Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking to Swiss outlet BZ Basel, the striker said: “Who knows [where my future lies]. We haven’t talked about it yet. I’m open to all options.

“If FCB wants to keep me and the offer is right, no matter how much. But we’ll look at that at the end of the season.

“Perhaps there is already a discussion going on in the background. But that doesn’t interest me at the moment. I want to perform.

“Gordon, a team manager, takes care of the loan players. We write to each other almost every week. That’s great.

“I congratulated my ex-coach Graham Potter when he was allowed to join Chelsea. I haven’t spoken to his successor Roberto De Zerbi yet.

