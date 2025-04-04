'I'm not happy' - Crystal Palace boss makes statement on his future ahead of Brighton clash

Oliver Glasner, manager of Crystal Palace, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga

Speculation surrounds the future of Crystal Palace boss ahead of Brighton clash

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner urged his mother not to lose sleep over speculation linking him to the manager’s role at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The Austrian boss has enjoyed success with the Eagles since his appointment last February, and his current contract does not expire until 2026, but he is a rumoured target to replace the recently-sacked Marco Rose.

Palace next host rivals Brighton in the Premier League, where they could complete their first league double over Albion since they did it in the Third Division South in 1932-33.

“I’m very happy, but I’m not happy with all the stories,” said Glasner, addressing what he felt was conjecture.

“I don’t read all these stories, but my mum messaged me and she said, ‘I don’t know. I have to read so much. I don’t know where to start and where to end, I can’t sleep anymore’.

“I said, ‘Come on, you are in your 70s, and it’s not worth reading all this stuff’. So nothing to tell from my side. The only guy I was talking to in the last week was (Palace chairman) Steve Parish and no-one else.

“Again, I don’t really recognise it because I don’t read all the things.”

Glasner will have a mostly healthy squad at his disposal, though the Brighton match comes slightly too soon for defender Chris Richards, who also missed their Southampton draw with a calf issue.

The 50-year-old also brushed aside concerns about the three-day turnaround between the Eagles’ rescheduled Premier League match with Arsenal and their Wembley FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa, now officially set for Saturday, April 26.

Palace will look to reach just the third FA Cup final in their history this month in a big week that has become congested, due to their Premier League clash with the Gunners – originally scheduled for the same day as the semi-final – now being set to take place on the Wednesday.

That also gives opponents Villa, who are away at Manchester City on that Tuesday, an extra day to prepare. Glasner, however, was not worried.

He added: “No, it’s great. We play two teams who are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so it feels like we are in the quarter-final of the Champions League when we face these teams within three days. We will give our best in both games.

“We knew that this would be, because when you see there was obviously no other date possible for the Arsenal game.

“It was a very busy January and February and then it was a very relaxed March. We’re looking forward to this busy April and May, because that means we are playing in two competitions, this is what we wanted.

“The easiest way would have been losing at Fulham, and then we don’t have all these games, but this is what we didn’t want, so it’s good to have these games in front of us.”