Brighton somehow found themselves a goal down at half-time against Liverpool.

In a crucial match for their feint hopes of qualifying for Europe, Albion fell behind against the champions after just nine minutes.

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring after some lax Brighton defending.

The man who got the classy assist, Conor Bradley, could have doubled the visitors’ lead when he was left in far too much space but he let Brighton off the hook with a wasteful finish.

The hosts took control of proceedings after that miss and deservedly levelled through Yasin Ayari.

It came after a lovely team move with some fine, one-touch passing.

Alan Smith, former Arsenal forward, said on Sky Sports: “Such a nice move, Brighton have been doing all the pressing, asking the questions.

“Some good one touch football and nicely tucked away.”

After a free-kick was taken short, Dominik Szoboszlai somehow lobbed Bart Verbruggen from a tight angle and restored Liverpool’s lead – right before the half-time whistle. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

It looked like the first-half would end level but both managers’ team talks changed after a bizarre moment.

After a free-kick was taken short, Dominik Szoboszlai somehow lobbed Bart Verbruggen from a tight angle and restored Liverpool’s lead – right before the half-time whistle.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports: “The more we look at it, we think he's looking at a cross, actually, but there's no doubt he's got the ability to score great goals.

“I'm not quite sure what the goalkeeper's doing.

“There's a bit of a giveaway when he celebrates with his teammates.”

Alan Smith said on commentary: “I'm not convinced he's tried to shoot there, Dominik Szoboszlai.

“Nobody's as surprised that's gone in the back of the net than him.

“He's very casual, the way he's put his arms up as if he's meant to do it all along.

“That's one audacious finish on the stroke of half-time.”

Brighton are still well in the game, though.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: “Liverpool have been in third gear but they've scored a couple of goals. It's all to play for in the second half.

“Brighton have still got a chance but Liverpool have quality.”