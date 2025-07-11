I'm pleased Brighton aren't into Europe by back door after Crystal Palace's 'Euro relegation'

What’s that about many a true word being spoken in jest?

At the opening of the impressive new Albion megastore at the Amex the week before last I did a brief tongue-in-cheek insert for The Seagulls Social Podcast regarding on the ongoing Crystal Palace European saga, joking that Palace, once they got a decision from UEFA, would potentially be as effective on the continent as a three-pin plug.

That decision was forthcoming at the end of last week, and as things stand Palace will not be playing in the competition they qualified for, the Europa League; instead they face an apparent ‘relegation’ to the third tier competition, the Europa Conference League, subject to appeal.

Without being patronising, having never been there before, it’s still Europe and Palace will probably will do quite well in the lower tier of European competition.

Brighton players emerge for the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match v AS Roma (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Thankfully the decision regardless of whether it was the one the Eagles wanted, puts to bed any speculation that the Albion might possibly take their place had they been totally expelled.

Call it pleased or relieved, it’s a positive on our account that Albion are now totally out of the European mix – as I felt a season in the Conference for the Albion would be counter-productive for the long-term development of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad.

Tony Bloom famously promised the Albion a trophy ‘very soon’ at the 1983 FA Cup final reunion dinner in 2023, and I believe he will be true to his word.

But now let Fab and his squad get their heads down on the domestic front in the forthcoming campaign, starting this week with the training camp down in southern Spain, without the distraction of the minimum eight bouts of Thursday/Sunday games with the increased travelling commitments on top of that.

Like the rest of the Albion faithful I loved our first European tour, and we will do it again. But iI hope it is in the Europa, or possibly the Champions League, with a talented, more experienced squad, equipped to compete on both domestic and European fronts at the same time.

The bottom line is that, amusing as it was, in the cold light of day, for all the rivalry, Albion replacing Palace by default wouldn’t have sat right with me, nor I’d imagine with many other Albion fans.

Let’s qualify for the more prestigious competitions by way of of league position in the upcoming season – rather than being given another tour in Europe by the back door.