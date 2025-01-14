Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton’s left-sided defender Imari Samuels has completed a permanent move to Scottish Premiership side Dundee, for undisclosed terms.

The full-back joined Albion’s under-21s in August 2022 and made his full first-team debut in the 4-0 win over Crawley Town in the EFL Cup in August 2024.

“It feels great to get this opportunity and I’m ready to kick on,” said Samuels to the Dundee website. “I spoke with the manager on Tuesday and it was a really positive talk from there I knew it was the right choice for me to come here. “I’m an energetic player who likes to get up and down the pitch and I will fight for every ball. I’m ready to go and I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans.”

Imari Samuels of Brighton in action during the pre-season friendly match between Tokyo Verdy

Samuels had a loan stint at Fleetwood Town last season and made four appearances in League One. He has also featured in the England youth set-up and represented the Under 15’s, 16’s, 17’s and 20’s. He made two appearances at the Fifa under-20 World Cup in 2023.

As well as making his Brighton first team debut, the 21-year-old was named in two Premier League matchday squads this season and featured on the pre-season trip to Japan.

Technical director David Weir said, “Imari has progressed really well during his time with us and that culminated in his first team debut earlier this season.

“It’s important for him now to play regular first team football and this move will hopefully give him the opportunity to do that.

"We wish him the best of luck for the future.”