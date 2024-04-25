'I’m sorry' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi issues heartfelt apology before Manchester City visit

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Brighton manager during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on April 13, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester City at The Amex on Thursday, April 25. The Seagulls currently see themselves sat in 11th position in the Premier League, and it’s shaping up to be another tough game for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Brighton have lost 11 of their 13 Premier League games against Man City. During a pre-match press conference before the fixture, De Zerbi issued an ‘apology’ about how the season has been so far.

The Brighton boss said: “This season has been very tough, especially after January. We are suffering many injuries, many key injuries to our players. The season is not finished yet.