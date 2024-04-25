'I’m sorry' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi issues heartfelt apology before Manchester City visit
Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester City at The Amex on Thursday, April 25. The Seagulls currently see themselves sat in 11th position in the Premier League, and it’s shaping up to be another tough game for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.
Brighton have lost 11 of their 13 Premier League games against Man City. During a pre-match press conference before the fixture, De Zerbi issued an ‘apology’ about how the season has been so far.
The Brighton boss said: “This season has been very tough, especially after January. We are suffering many injuries, many key injuries to our players. The season is not finished yet.
"I’m sorry because I’m disappointed because I wanted to compete in a different way in the last three months. Next season, we will be more experienced because we are having a tough period, it’s not finished yet, unfortunately.”
