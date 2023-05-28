Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is already preparing for next season without Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Europa League bound Brighton finished a successful 2022-23 season with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa as a Deniz Undav goal proved a consolation to Douglas Luiz's and Ollie Watkins' first half strikes for Villa.

Alexis Mac Allister played the full 90 minutes and Moises Caicedo was introduced as a second half substitute at Villa Park.

Mac Allister, 25, looked emotional at the final whistle and is widely tipped to leave this summer, with Liverpool the favourites to land the £70m rated World Cup winner.

Speaking after the defeat Roberto De Zerbi, who has guided Brighton to their highest ever Premier League finish of sixth and Europa League football, said: "It can be the last game of Alexis and Moises Caicedo.

"I'm really sorry because they are two great people and two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. I think it is right that they can leave and they can change team. They can play at a level higher. It can be and we are ready, we have to find other big players to play without Alexis and Moises."

De Zerbi added: "I love them they are two big players but when I speak about my players I not so honest, they can play in a big European team. But for Brighton we can still improve we can bring in other good players.

