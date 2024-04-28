'I'm sorry fans' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi issues dejected apology after losing to Bournemouth

Brighton suffered their second defeat in a row to an in-from Bournemouth side.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 28th Apr 2024, 17:15 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 17:15 BST
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Brighton were unable to get a victory away from home, as they lost 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, April 28.

In a post-match press conference after the game, Roberto De Zerbi apologised to fans of the Albion after their performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I’m sorry for our fans. Especially today, especially when we lose a game in a bad way because they don’t deserve these games… It can happen, to not play good, to lose the game in this way. But we would like to make a bid to our fans in every game for sure and our club as well.”

Related topics:Albion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.