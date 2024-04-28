'I'm sorry fans' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi issues dejected apology after losing to Bournemouth
Brighton suffered their second defeat in a row to an in-from Bournemouth side.
Brighton were unable to get a victory away from home, as they lost 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, April 28.
In a post-match press conference after the game, Roberto De Zerbi apologised to fans of the Albion after their performance.
He said: “I’m sorry for our fans. Especially today, especially when we lose a game in a bad way because they don’t deserve these games… It can happen, to not play good, to lose the game in this way. But we would like to make a bid to our fans in every game for sure and our club as well.”
