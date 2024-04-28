'I'm suffering a lot' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi sums up 'tough period' after loss against Bournemouth

Brighton lost 3-0 away to Bournemouth on Sunday, April 28.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 28th Apr 2024, 17:38 BST
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In a post-match press conference after the game, Roberto De Zerbi commented on this ‘tough’ period of performances for the Albion.

He said: “We are spending a tough season, especially in the last two to three months… We have to be able to find the energy to finish the season in a different way… We can’t accept a game without soul because we are Brighton and we are to keep respect for ourselves, for our club, for our fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m sorry, I’m really sorry. I’m suffering a lot but I’ve been working in football for 30 years and I know this can happen this moment and we are to stop this moment quickly.

“I think we started the game in a good way before the goal we conceded. We were playing enough, and then the game changed, I don’t know why.”

Related topics:BournemouthBrightonAlbion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.