'I'm suffering a lot' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi sums up 'tough period' after loss against Bournemouth
In a post-match press conference after the game, Roberto De Zerbi commented on this ‘tough’ period of performances for the Albion.
He said: “We are spending a tough season, especially in the last two to three months… We have to be able to find the energy to finish the season in a different way… We can’t accept a game without soul because we are Brighton and we are to keep respect for ourselves, for our club, for our fans.
"I’m sorry, I’m really sorry. I’m suffering a lot but I’ve been working in football for 30 years and I know this can happen this moment and we are to stop this moment quickly.
“I think we started the game in a good way before the goal we conceded. We were playing enough, and then the game changed, I don’t know why.”
