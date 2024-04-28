'I'm suffering a lot' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi sums up 'tough period' after loss against Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In a post-match press conference after the game, Roberto De Zerbi commented on this ‘tough’ period of performances for the Albion.

He said: “We are spending a tough season, especially in the last two to three months… We have to be able to find the energy to finish the season in a different way… We can’t accept a game without soul because we are Brighton and we are to keep respect for ourselves, for our club, for our fans.

"I’m sorry, I’m really sorry. I’m suffering a lot but I’ve been working in football for 30 years and I know this can happen this moment and we are to stop this moment quickly.