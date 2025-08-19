Matt O'Riley says he is 'very happy' at the Albion. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Matt O’Riley has opened up about transfer rumours after scoring during Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.

On Saturday, August 16, Brighton faced Fulham in their first Premier League game of the season.

In the opening minutes, Brighton thought they had opened the scoring with Minteh. However, it was waved off as the cross from Baleba had gone out over the goal kick.

For all of Albion’s attacking flurries at the beginning of this clash, they were unable to take control of the scoreline in the first half.

In the second half, The Seagulls remained on top and Fulham let their guard down. Rutter made a charging run into the box with the ball. He was brought down by Berge, and the 54th minute, O’Riley stepped up and converted from the spot.

Albion had plenty of chances to win this one. They could’ve been four up with the amount of opportunities they created.

Brighton will rue the chances they missed, with Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz scoring in the last minute of stoppage time (90+6).

The game ended 1-1.

One stand-out performance from the Albion was Matt O’Riley.

He started this game and was a force to be reckoned with, dictating play well and being intelligent out of possession too.

Matt O’Riley stepped up to the penalty in the 54th minute and slotted it home. It was excellent work and the first penalty since the ever-consistent Joao Pedro departed for Chelsea.

However, things haven’t been too rosy of late for the 24-year-old.

O’Riley had voiced frustrations about not playing in his preferred position at the Albion this summer.

In June 2025, during an interview with Danish media while on international duty, Matt O'Riley said: "I am not completely happy, and I am just giving my opinion.

"It makes it difficult to show off when you play a position you are not completely happy with.”

There has also been speculation linking the Danish midfielder with a £30 million move to Juventus.

After the game, Matt O’Riley spoke to the press about his current situation at the club.

O’Riley said: "Honestly, I have no idea at the moment, genuinely. I try not to look at anything, just because for my peace of mind, it's better.

“Naturally, it crops up when people start speaking about things here and there.

"If your name's there that much, of course, there probably is some element of interest. But at the same time, I'm having a lot of fun here, which is the main thing."

"Genuinely. I'm very happy here. I'm having fun. That's all I really know at the moment."