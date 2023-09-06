Brighton and Hove Albion have signed midfielder Tatiana Pinto from Levante.

Portugal's midfielder Tatiana Pinto (C) has signed for Brighton and Hove Albion

Women’s first-team head coach Melissa Phillips said, “We are very excited to welcome Tatiana to the club.

“She’s a talented and experienced player at both club an international level, and she will add a dominant and creative flair to our attacking lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Throughout the process, Tatiana’s shared our ambition of the club’s overall vision and she is eager to make her mark amongst the squad.

“We know she will make an immediate impact to the team as we prepare for a competitive season ahead.”

Pinto started her career at Clube de Albergeria in Portugal before moving to Germany to play in the Bundesliga with SC Sand.

She returned to Portugal to play for Valadares before gaining WSL experience with Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another move home saw her play more than 100 games for Sporting Lisbon.

Then she made the move to Spain, playing for Levante where last season she helped them qualify for the Champions League, scoring 12 goals.