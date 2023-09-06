'Immediate impact' - Brighton confirm signing of 'dominant' 100-cap Portugal midfield star
Women’s first-team head coach Melissa Phillips said, “We are very excited to welcome Tatiana to the club.
“She’s a talented and experienced player at both club an international level, and she will add a dominant and creative flair to our attacking lines.
“Throughout the process, Tatiana’s shared our ambition of the club’s overall vision and she is eager to make her mark amongst the squad.
“We know she will make an immediate impact to the team as we prepare for a competitive season ahead.”
Pinto started her career at Clube de Albergeria in Portugal before moving to Germany to play in the Bundesliga with SC Sand.
She returned to Portugal to play for Valadares before gaining WSL experience with Bristol City.
Another move home saw her play more than 100 games for Sporting Lisbon.
Then she made the move to Spain, playing for Levante where last season she helped them qualify for the Champions League, scoring 12 goals.
At international level she has won more than 100 caps and was an ever present for Portugal at the World Cup.