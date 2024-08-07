Benicio Baker-Boaitey of Brighton has joined Port Vale on a season loan

Benicio Baker-Boaitey has joined League Two Port Vale on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made six first-team appearances last season, five of which came in the Premier League.

Men’s under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “We were delighted to see Benicio get his opportunity with the first team last season and this is now a chance for him to play regularly.

“The loans department will keep tabs on his progress. We wish him the best of luck for the campaign.”

Speaking of the loan signing of Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Port Vale FC Manager, Darren Moore, said: “I’m really happy to welcome Benicio to Vale Park. He has great skills and a competitive spirit that will immediately boost our attacking options.

“Besides his talent on the field, Benicio has the right attitude and work ethic we look for at Port Vale. He’s eager to learn and push himself to be the best he can be.

“I want to thank Brighton & Hove Albion for trusting us with one of their top young players.

“We’re all looking forward to working with Benicio this coming season!”