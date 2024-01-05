Brighton's Carl Rushworth is impressing on loan at Swansea City

That is according to BBC Sport Wales journalist Ian Mitchelmore, who says the 22-year-old, whose contract at the Amex expires in 2027, has been one of the Championship side’s best players this season.

The 6ft 2in stopper has made the second-most amount of shots (89) in the division and has the seventh-best save percentage of 72.2 among his fellow goalkeepers – whilst keeping six clean sheets in 28 matches.

While Rushworth, who has had impressive loan spells at League Two side Walsall and League One outfit Lincoln City over the past two seasons, is not the finished article, he is one of the few positives from a difficult campaign for the Swans; according to Mitchelmore.

1) How has Rushworth fared so far at Swansea?

All in all, he's been an immensely positive addition to the squad. He was immediately installed as the club's first-choice goalkeeper under former manager Michael Duff and will undoubtedly remain in that position under the new boss - which looks set to be Luke Williams. He had a few nervy moments when playing out from the back early on, although the club have undergone a major transition since manager Russell Martin departed in the summer, and the whole team has struggled to adapt. But, on the whole, it's been very pleasing. His save to deny Ivan Sunjic late on in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in August was a real standout moment.

2) What are his strengths and weaknesses?

Despite having a few scares, he generally looks very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is remarkably athletic and has produced some magnificent saves as a result. However, he is still young, and perhaps the aforementioned changes at Swansea haven't helped him, but he has been guilty of a few mishaps. The 5-0 Boxing Day drubbing at Southampton saw him completely slice a clearing kick which gifted the Saints their second goal, although he wasn't helped by the pass back from defender Nathan Wood. But, again, that was an off day for the entire team, not just Rushworth.

3) Compared to the rest of the squad, is he one of the better-performing players?

Yes, without question. All in all, it's been an underwhelming campaign for the club, as evidenced by their decision to sack Michael Duff in early December, the first manager the Swans have axed since Paul Clement in 2017.

The players within the squad appear suited to different styles which has come as a result of a managerial change and a change to the sporting director and chairman. Nevertheless, Rushworth has produced plenty of encouraging displays, most recently in a 1-0 home win over West Brom on New Year's Day. There's a reason he's been on the receiving end of the chant 'Superb Carl Rushworth in goal', (to the tune of Rockin’ all over the World by Status Quo).

4) How does he compare to other recent loan signings at Swansea?

Loan signings at the club have been remarkably hit-and-miss over recent seasons.

Swansea had some brilliant hits under Steve Cooper, namely Marc Guehi, Freddie Woodman, Conor Gallagher, and Rhian Brewster while Martin had the likes of Luke Cundle and Cyrus Christie, but other outfield players brought in from Premier League clubs such as Armstrong Oko-Flex, Fin Stevens and Rhys Williams desperately struggled. Of course, there have been many more successes and failures, but Rushworth will be very pleased with his development in south Wales.

5) Would Swansea like to sign him permanently?