Imminent Brighton transfer confirmed as Arsenal target opts for Chelsea move

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Rob Sanchez looks set to leave the club this summer.
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Sanchez, 25, has fallen out of favour at Brighton having lost the No 1 jersey to Jason Steele last term.

Sanchez then fell out with Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and was not included in the matchday squads towards the end of last season.

The Spain international is keen to move in order to kick-start his career and Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez looks set to move to Premier League rivals ChelseaBrighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez looks set to move to Premier League rivals Chelsea
Chelsea however are in pole-position in a move that could see Sanchez reunite with his old goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts, who left Brighton to join Chelsea last year.

Italian football journalist posted: "Chelsea have sent formal bid for Robert Sánchez to Brighton. Negotiations are ongoing — told Sánchez has already accepted Chelsea as destination. Brighton hope for Sánchez to leave this summer."

The Seagulls are quite well stocked in the goalkeeping department. Steele is the established No1, while Bart Verbruggen joined from Anderlecht earlier this window for around £16m. Netherlands under-21 international stopper Kjell Scherpen is on loan at Sturm Graz and England under-21 Carl Rushworth is at Swansea for the upcoming season. Tom McGill is also on the books and could provide back-up for Steele and Verbruggen this term. Albion also have highly rated young keeper James Beadle on loan at Oxford United for the coming season.

