'Impeccable' - Former Crystal Palace and Tottenham ace completes surprise transfer to Premier League rivals

Luton have signed winger Andros Townsend on a short-term contract until January.

The 32-year-old was released by Everton last summer and has not played since March 2022 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The former Crystal Palace and Tottenham forward told Luton’s official website: “Luton are my local team – I live 20-25 minutes away so I’ve kept my eye on their progress and watching the Championship play-off final and see them win promotion was great for the club.

“I never thought I’d pull on the Luton shirt, so it’s a huge honour to play again in the Premier League for this club and hopefully get help this club get as many points as we can and see where it takes us.”

Townsend, who also had a spell at Newcastle, has made a total of 264 Premier League appearances and won 13 senior caps for England.

Luton manager Rob Edwards added: “Of course, he has had a difficult period with injury through no fault of his own and we wouldn’t be able to sign him if he’d had played in the last 18 months.

“He’s been brilliant and his attitude has been phenomenal. He’s a humble, hard-working individual that we will benefit from having at the training ground on a weekly basis.