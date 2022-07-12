'Important figure' - Brighton delight as Wales international striker agrees deal

Albion striker Kayleigh Green has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
The new deal takes the Wales international into her fifth season, having joined in 2018 from Yeovil Town.
Women’s first-team manager Hope Powell said, “Kayleigh has been a really important figure for us, bringing a lot of experience as we’ve established ourselves in the WSL.
“We saw some of her best football last season, especially in the game against Reading when she scored twice, so we’re really pleased that she will be with us for another year, bringing that leadership and quality she has on and off the pitch.”
Kayleigh began her career with Cardiff City, where she made her European debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, before moving to Yeovil in March 2016.
The 34-year-old has made 85 appearances for Albion in all competitions, scoring eight goals.