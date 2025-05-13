'Impressive' - Brighton duo receive England call-up ahead of Portugal and Spain clashes

Fran Kirby of Brighton & Hove Albion has eight goals so far this season

Albion stars ready to represent their country once again

Brighton stars Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris have been called up for the England squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Spain.

Sarina Wiegman’s team face Portugal at Wembley on Friday, May 30, before taking on Spain at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium on Tuesday, June 3.

Both Lionesses have been in impressive form in this historic season for Albion. Kirby has made 18 appearances and scored eight goals, with Parris making 28 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

Brighton’s Michelle Agyemang, on loan from Arsenal, retains her place in the Wiegman’s squad after scoring 41 seconds into her debut in England’s 3-2 loss to Belgium in April.

Sarina Wiegman expects big challenge

“These are another two important games for us in a big year. Naturally we are preparing for the summer ahead.

“We saw in February that both Portugal and Spain will provide a big challenge and that excites us. These are the levels we need to compete against to make sure we are the best possible version of ourselves on 5 July when our Euro begins.

“At the same time, it is important that we focus first on what is right in front of us and ending the Nations League campaign in the best possible way.

“We have the possibility of seeing 27 players in our environment and that’s a real positive. It will give us more good information to make important decisions in the near future.

“Also naming the squad 12 days before the window begins gives all the players clarity as the season ends for some and carries on for others. The hard work continues from the moment we arrive at St George’s Park on Monday 26 May.”

