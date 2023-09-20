'Improve the contract' - £8m left back to sign new deal as Brighton, Brentford and Newcastle prepare January moves
Barco, 19, has impressed for the Argentinian club and the Seagulls have reportedly held talks with his representatives as they prepare transfer package for the next window which opens in January.
Brentford – who are seeking a new left back following an injury to Rico Henry – are also keen, along with Newcastle, Chelsea. Wolves and Man City.
Boca Juniors however are not prepared to let their prize assesst depart easily and are said to be preparing a new contract to help fend off interest.
Barco is said to have a release clause of around £8m, which Brighton are prepared to match, and he is contracted with Juniors until December 2024.
Boca board member Marcelo Delgado, as reported by www.90min.com, said the club are looking at a new deal – despite the interest.
"Barco has a contract with us," he said speaking with D Sports Radio. "At the moment, we have not received any proposal for him. We are thinking about improving the contract for Valentin."