IN FULL: Brighton chief Paul Barber issues stinging response to 'Flattest atmosphere' claim and season ticket empty seat farce

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber

There were a high amount of no shows last Wednesday night for the disappointing 1-0 loss to a defensive Wolves outfit at the Amex Stadium.

The attendance of 30,362 was announced based on the amount of tickets sold - including season tickets - but there were around 10,000 empty seats.

On Thursday TheBrighton Indy published this piece from our weekly columnist wearebrighton.com. It included a look at the Albion's season ticket sharing policy and also stated the atmosphere in the Amex against Wolves was the "Flattest for a decade."

The column sparked plenty of healthy online debate but also demonstrated that, despite some disagreements, fans want what is best for the club.

Ultimately, that boils down to helping Graham Potter's team achieve the best results on the pitch within the richest league in the world. A full and rocking atmosphere at the Amex will certainly go a long way towards that.

Barber waded into the debate, described it as "clickbait nature" and responded to the points raised in last week's column. Here's the deputy chairman's response in full:

Dear Letters,

"I write in response to the piece written by We Are Brighton website owner Scott McCarthy published by the Brighton & Hove Independent after our most recent home match with Wolverhampton Wanderers, criticising the atmosphere at the Amex, the club's policy of announcing sold attendances, and the ticket sharing facility introduced for season-ticket holders this season.

"I'd like to address each point in turn, but first, thank the majority of fans who have been superb in their support of the club and our efforts on and off the pitch this season.

"Be it the football that the team have been playing in the Premier League, that many feel is the best they have ever seen and has seen us continue our progress under Graham Potter; or off the pitch, with the measures we have been forced to take during the pandemic to continue playing in front of supporters in the stadium.

"Our supporters have been brilliant, and that was again evident with all but two fans complying with the new Plan B measures on Wednesday night.

"To Scott's points, and first on the 'flat' atmosphere. There will be times when the atmosphere at the ground is great, and other times less so, it's the same at all clubs up and down the leagues and across the country, and has been the same at the Amex in each of our ten seasons since it opened; and also will have some correlation with how the team are performing and the results, and some other factors such as weather and even kick-off times.

"We heard what just 8000 fans inside the Amex could do for the Manchester City game at the end of last season. Even with limited numbers, a brilliant atmosphere is still achievable.

"On Wednesday, Wolves came to frustrate us, and anyone who watches football at any level knows that ultimately hinders the atmosphere. Wolves’ game plan was to break up play when they could, and stop us getting into any kind of rhythm. It’s not the first time teams have done this to us at the Amex and, as part of its desired effect, these tactics quieten the stadium.

"However, if Scott or any other fans feel they can help us improve the atmosphere in such circumstances or any other way, we always have been, and we always are, open to dialogue. I have lost count of the email exchanges, conversations in the street, or fans' forums where we have discussed this, and ultimately, we come back to the same starting point – the atmosphere, in good or bad times, needs to come from the stands.

"We can assist, and of course how the team are playing is part of it, but ultimately atmosphere is for the fans to drive. On our recent trip to Aston Villa, with Steven Gerrard newly installed as head coach, Villa Park was rocking.

"We controlled the game, quietened their fans for long periods, and although Villa's performance for 80 minutes was similar to their previous home game, their fans stayed with them and after the first goal went on to give them the impetus and energy to win the game late on.

"Our fans have done similar on many occasions this season and have been rewarded with numerous late goals.

"Regarding the attendance announcement, Scott will already be well aware, as are the vast majority of fans, it is standard practice across the Premier League and EFL to announce their sold attendance (and has been for many, many years), and while we appreciate that the Wolves game there was a much larger number of no-shows, there were some pretty obvious reasons for this! I am sorry but to suggest this is down to the ticket exchange or sharing options is just nonsense!

"I am sure I don't need to spell the reasons out, but we don't know how many fans had Covid-19 or even just symptoms, and therefore could not attend. Equally, there will have been many, in light of the fluid nature of the advice from government (some of it coming as late as 5pm that evening), who did not want to put their or their family's health at risk, or risk isolation, ahead of the Christmas period.

"We also heard from government medical advisors that evening advising fans not to attend stadiums before Christmas for matches, and only to get their boosters!

"Watching all this week's matches on television, anyone could see that all Premier League games, with the possible exception of Liverpool v Newcastle (where there were still higher than usual no shows) had huge no-show rates; and with all games televised in the match round, it should be of no surprise to anyone that some fans may have opted for a safety-first approach and to watch on TV at home. Not ideal, and of course we would prefer fans inside the stadium watching, but these are exceptional circumstances.

"Regardless, and the Wolves game aside, it’s perhaps interesting for Scott and others to note that this season’s average no-show figures at the Amex are tracking only very slightly higher than our promotion-winning season…

"Nevertheless, as a club, we also want all season-ticket holders in attendance at all games. Season tickets are heavily discounted compared with match prices to reward that loyalty. Maybe we need to review how we encourage actual attendance at the Amex in future seasons.

"One example is that for fans following England they only award loyalty points, in their case they call them caps, if a supporter actually attends a home or away fixture – and none for the bigger, tournament matches. Either way, whatever the future holds, we make no apology for announcing a sold attendance, it's commonplace across football, and, as it’s name suggests, reflects the tickets we have actually sold for any given fixture. This is what we control; we cannot control who actually decides to attend.

"Finally, the issue of the ticket exchange options. Firstly, it has never been permitted to share tickets by passing them onto another supporter, and while we appreciate this was commonplace prior to the introduction of digital tickets, and even turned a blind eye to it at times, it has always been against the Premier League's terms and conditions.

"Scott's argument for the Wolves match is also flawed, because even if the old system was still in place, it would not have been possible to pass on tickets, as the new government plan-B rules state the name on the season ticket had to match ID and Covid-19 pass to allow admission.

"The introduction of digital tickets has been across the Premier League, and is supported by all clubs because it offers a much more secure system helping with a number of issues: notably eliminating touting around matches, prohibiting those fans who are excluded accessing home or away tickets, and stopping season-ticket holders selling or passing on their tickets to away supporters; while also removing touchpoints compared with the older system. I am sure even Scott will agree these are all positives that benefit him and all Albion supporters, not least in terms of safety and security, as well as the club!

"When we introduced digital tickets – knowing fans had previously passed on tickets (many in good faith, even against terms and conditions) the board took the decision to offer season-ticket holders the option to share, as a paid-for additional benefit. We knew it might not be popular with some fans, who regularly had passed on or shared their tickets. But for those regularly sharing their tickets, it is quite straightforward and at just over £1 per game for season ticket holders who opt for greater flexibility, and is less than the cost of ONE match ticket for the recipient, it’s also excellent value for money. Alternatively, fans can offer their tickets for re-sale on the ticket exchange free of charge, or upgrade concession tickets.

"We also took the view that a large portion of our season-ticket holders come to every match, and want to come to every match, so while we considered incorporating the cost into the overall price of the season ticket for everyone, we felt it was better to give fans the choice. The price of membership was also frozen, and for £25 at the start of the season (or £15 if you sign up now) it gives a huge range of benefits, including using other people's season tickets to watch Premier League football. It’s worth pointing out that £15 wouldn't get you into a League Two fixture! And if someone is an Albion fan, and wants to watch us play in the Premier League, why would they object to being a member and financially supporting the club in a small way when we are striving to compete with bigger clubs with significantly higher turnovers?

"This also brings me to the more general point of value for money. Supporters and in particular our season-ticket holders enjoy a wide range of benefits, most not included in the cost of season tickets at other clubs, including travel and interest and fee free payment plans – all underwritten by the chairman – in a world-class stadium, while enjoying the club's most successful period, watching what many fans feel is the best football they have seen from an Albion team. In my time at the club, the overall response on this point has been massively positive, both in terms of fans writing to or emailing the club; and in our record season-ticket sales, membership sales, a sold out 1901 Club, and record crowds this season – all amidst a global pandemic!

"We all know about the “click-bait” nature of news websites, message boards and other digital media – so, even though we know what a keen Albion fan he is and that he is exercising the right of every fan to express their opinions, it doesn't really surprise us to read the negativity in Scott's piece, particularly on the back of a disappointing home loss and a long run without a win. However, in this instance we felt it was important to address the inaccuracies in the piece. As ever, thank you to Scott and all Albion fans for their support in 2021 and here is to more progress and success for the club in 2022.