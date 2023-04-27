Edit Account-Sign Out
'In my opinion' - Julen Lopetegui makes staggering De Zerbi claim ahead of Wolves' trip to Brighton

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui believes Brighton are one of the best teams in the world.

By Derren Howard
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

The 56-year-old takes his side to the Amex on Saturday with the Seagulls still pushing for a surprise European spot.

Roberto De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter in September and has them eighth, five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa with three games in hand.

Brighton lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday but, despite defeat, Lopetegui is an admirer.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts during the 3-1 loss at Nottingham ForestBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts during the 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts during the 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest

“In my opinion, the best team now playing football in the world is Brighton,” he said. “They play in a different way than the rest of the teams – they are very good.

“They are different, they attack in a different way, they are able to play with consistency with the ball, have different solutions in different parts of the pitch.

“They show they are enjoying to play in this way – all the players – so it’s about the fantastic work of De Zerbi and the fantastic players playing football.

“This is a big challenge for us but a chance. We have to go there with the aim and the spirit to be able to fight and compete with them.”

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remains out and Boubacar Traore (groin) is lacking match fitness with Lopetegui due to continue with the same squad from Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

