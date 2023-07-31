'In place' - Liverpool and Brighton linked '£40m' ace agrees contract with Premier League rival

The chase to sign England defender Levi Colwill appears well and truly over as he agrees a new contract with Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion have missed out on signing defender Levi Colwill from Chelsea. Colwill impressed while on loan at Brighton last term and the Seagulls were determined to land the England under-21 international. Brighton tested Chelsea’s resolve earlier this transfer window with bids of £30m and then £40m for the 20-year-old – but both were rejected by the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of the left-sided defender and Colwill is now set to play a huge part in the rebuild at Stamford Bridge, having agreed a new six-year contract.

Both Brighton and Liverpool were keen landing Colwill but once Chelsea made their intentions clear, Albion turned their focus to Igor Julio who joined last week from Fiorentina for around £15m.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill attracted interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Brighton

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein posted: “Chelsea have agreed a new six-year contract with Levi Colwill. The deal has yet to be signed but is now in place and commits the 20-year-old centre-back to Stamford Bridge until at least 2029.”