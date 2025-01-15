'In which situations are they emotional' - Fabian Hurzeler summarises how to organise Brighton for two games in one week

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 15th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
With two games in one week, how do Brighton balance their squads for both fixtures? We spoke to Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler about it.

Brighton have two Premier League games to play this week, both games away. They travel to Ipswich Town for a 7.30 pm kick-off on Thursday before facing Manchester United on Sunday at 2 pm.

In a pre-match press conference before the Albion play Ipswich, Sussex World asked the Brighton head coach about how he balances two games in one week, and if there’s a correct way to do this.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “We try to do it like the previous situation where we played two games in a very short period of time... we have a big squad, we try to bring the fittest, the sharpest and the best eleven on the pitch for both games.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler will have to balance his squad out for two games in one week. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler will have to balance his squad out for two games in one week. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
"Therefore, it's always a discussion with the medical team, it's an understanding of where the players are at the moment.

It's an understanding of where the players come from, how many minutes they played, in which situations are they emotional but also physical and I'm sure that we will make the right decisions."

