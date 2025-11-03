Improvement works continue for Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium

Brighton have started work on “phase three” of improvements at the Amex Stadium.

The new control box will be in use for the first time when Albion take on Leicester City in the WSL on 16 November and it will be used for the first time in a Premier League fixture against Brentford six days later.

Behind the scenes, the club have started work on the additional 1901 Club area which will help increase capacity at the Amex to 32,000 and is on course to open at the start of next season.

The club said the new hospitality area “offers more of a pub-type vibe for home fans.”

Brighton added: “You will be right in the heart of the atmosphere on matchday in a place where you can wear your replica shirt and show your support for the team.”

With safe standing now installed in the North Stand and the big screen relocated, the South Stand screen will be relocated in 2026.

After this both screens will be in their permanent positions.

With safe standing now installed in the North Stand, the next major change at the Amex will take place in 2027 with the relocation of away fans to the south-west corner.

This will include a safe standing area. It means the South Stand will be occupied by Albion fans and, subject to demand, will include a safe standing area.

Chief commercial officer Russell Wood said, “We have already made some fantastic improvements to the Amex this year with the opening of The Terrace and our new two-storey club superstore at the Amex.“

The installation of safe standing in the North Stand has helped make the atmosphere on matchdays even better and we are now embarking on the next phase of our improvement programme with work on the exciting new 1901 Club offering.“

The club said it will continue to consult with the Fan Advisory Board about improving the matchday experience to make the Amex an even better venue for Albion fans.