Brighton & Hove Albion have asked to be kept ‘informed’ about in-demand PSV and Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an superb debut season in Eindhoven following his move from perennial French champions Paris Saint-Germain last June.

Simons scored a goal on his debut for PSV, a 5–3 win over bitter rivals Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Shield in July 2022.

The young gun also provided an assist in the 2023 KNVB Cup final as PSV beat Ajax on penalties.

Simons hit 19 Eredivisie goals – sharing the top scorer award – as PSV secured second and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The attacking midfielder finished the club campaign with 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions. He also won two Eredivisie Player of the Month awards in August 2022 and March 2023.

Simons was also named in the Netherlands’ 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He made his Oranje and FIFA World Cup debut in the 3-1 win over the United States in the round of 16.

The youngster’s excellent season has lead to speculation that he will return to PSG this summer.

Romano said the Parisian club have negotiated a ‘€6m’ buy-back clause in Simons' contract that can ‘only be activated in July’.

But the Italian revealed the final decision is only up to Simons – not PSG or PSV – and Premier League outfits Brighton, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, have asked to be kept abreast of the midfielder’s situation.

Romano tweeted: “EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain buy back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m!

“It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st.

“The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG.