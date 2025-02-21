Injured Brighton ace receives MRI results as timescale given to Ipswich Town

All the latest injury news for Brighton ad Hove Albion

Julio Enciso faces a month on the sidelines after his latest knee injury.

Enciso joined Ipswich Town on loan from Brighton last month for the remainder of the season but hobbled off the pitch after just 17 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa last Saturday.

The Paraguay international was in tears as he retreated down the tunnel at Villa Park, prompting fears he had repeated a former injury.

Enciso required two operations on his left knee in 2023 after he sustained a meniscus tear while training with Brighton. It was an injury that kept him on the sidelines for six months.

An MRI scan carried out earlier this week revealed the latest injury is not as serious but it's likely to rule him out for around four weeks, according to ITFC Published.

The 21-year-old has made three appearances so far for Kieran McKenna's team but will miss this Saturday's clash against Tottenham.

He is also a major doubt for Town's upcoming Premier League fixtures against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, with Bournemouth away on April 1 as a potential return date.

Ipswich also travel to Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 3, a fixture Enciso is cup-tied for having played for Brighton and scored in their third round 4-0 win at Norwich City last month.

Paraguay will also hope to have their star man available in time for their World Cup qualifying fixtures at home to Chile on March 20 and away to Colombia on March 26.

Enciso made just two starts in the Premier League for Brighton this term as he struggled to force his way into Fabian Hurzeler’s plans. The German head coach has an array of attacking options with Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck all ahead of Enciso in the pecking order.

After moving to Ipswich, he said: “I am so happy to be here. The conversations with the manager have been good. I am very grateful to him and the club for believing in me. I'm a real fighter and I will do my best in every game."

He signed for Brighton from Paraguay’s Club Libertad in 2022 for around £8m. He has made 57 appearances for Brighton in total with five goals and six assists, including the Premier League Goal of the Season for 2022-23 after his incredible strike against Manchester City.