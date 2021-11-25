Injury boost for Leeds as key duo return ahead of Brighton and Crystal Palace

Marcelo Bielsa and Graham Potter will meet once more at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Leeds pair Raphinha and Rodrigo are back in contention for Saturday’s Premier League game at Brighton.

Brazil winger Raphinha missed out last week through illness and Spain forward Rodrigo was absent due to a foot injury as a depleted Leeds side lost 2-1 at Tottenham.

Jamie Shackleton has also recovered from injury and is available to head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who confirmed Patrick Bamford, Robin Koch and Luke Ayling are still not ready for first-team action.

Bielsa said: “Shackleton is available, Raphinha is available, Rodrigo is available, Ayling is healthy – it’s likely he will play with the under-23s on Monday.

“The only two players in the final period of their recovery are Koch and Bamford, who has an ankle injury. It has been a serious injury.”

Leeds are bidding for their third league win of the season in the evening kick-off at Brighton, who are chasing their first league victory in eight matches.

Brighton could welcome back midfielder Enock Mwepu following his hip injury and Aaron Connolly is in contention having recovered from a heel problem.

Connolly was expected to feature last week during the loss at Villa but Potter felt his Ireland international wasn't quite yet up to speed

"He was fit but he had a problem with his heel," said Potter. "He lost time so it is a question of getting him back up to speed. Training at a good level and making sure he has enough training in his body which he has done since the international break so he is in contention [for Leeds]."