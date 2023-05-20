Edit Account-Sign Out
Injury-hit Roberto De Zerbi names the key Brighton player 'maybe ready' to start against Southampton as Europe awaits

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi will assess his walking wounded as they prepare to welcome Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

By Derren Howard
Published 20th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 14:20 BST

Albion remain on track for Europa League qualification despite their 4-1 loss at Newcastle last Thursday. Injuries and fatigue however continue to bite and Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was forced into a number of changes at St James' Park.

Adam Lallana (thigh), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot), Solly March (hamstring), Joel Veltman (hamstring), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Webster (knock), Jakub Moder (knee), Rob Sanchez (other), Levi Colwill (fatigue) have all been missing of late.

But with Colwill expected to return to the squad after being rested on Tyneside and Alexis Mac Allister, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson having been used only as substitutes, De Zerbi is expecting a response as they battle Tottenham, Aston Villa and Liverpool for the remaining European slots.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is fighting to achieve Europa League qualificationBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is fighting to achieve Europa League qualification
Speaking ahead of the Sunday 2pm clash with Southampton at the Aemx Stadium, De Zerbi said: "Maybe Veltman but sincerely I don’t decide yet. I want to see tomorrow and speak tomorrow with some players who played 90 minutes in Newcastle. We have to find the best first XI to win the game.”

Winger March continues to stuggle and is not likely to feature again this season after pulling up in the second half of the 5-1 loss against Everton.

“Solly March it is a difficult situation it is an important injury and we can't take any risks and I think he will not be available to play.”

De Zerbi also confirmed No2 goalkeeper Rob Sanchez will not be in the matchday squad to face Southampton. Sanchez has fallen out with De Zerbi and did not travel to Arsenal or Newcastle.

Southampton boss Ruben Selles said his relegated team still have pride to play for at the Amex Stadium. “It doesn’t matter what sport you practise, the first thing is that you play for yourself and train for yourself and keep fit for yourself and you put yourself into the team, into a group of players that want to do things.

Brighton has a really good season, first with Graham Potter and now De Zerbi, they play attractive football and you can recognise what they do in every single game they play,” he said.

