'Integral to our continued progress' - Brighton chief Paul Barber wins prestigious football business award

Brighton & Hove Albion deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber has won the Premier League Chief Executive of the Year Award, courtesy of the Football Business Awards.

It caps an impressive season for Barber, who earlier in the campaign was honoured in the New Year’s Honours List with an OBE for his services to football by HRH King Charles III.

Barber has overseen the Seagulls’ most successful Premier League campaign, working closely alongside technical director David Weir, head coaches Roberto De Zerbi and Melissa Phillips, and the club’s executive team.

Speaking to Albion’s website, chairman Tony Bloom said: “Paul continues to do an outstanding job for the club, and his leadership and strategic skills are integral to our continued progress and a huge reason why we are currently enjoying the season we are.

Brighton & Hove Albion deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber has won the Premier League Chief Executive of the Year Award, courtesy of the Football Business Awards. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“I would like to congratulate Paul on the award on behalf of everyone at the club.”

An overall CEO of the Year will be selected from the top four divisions in England and SPFL in Scotland at the awards ceremony in London on Friday, May 26.

It is the second time Barber has been recognised by the Football Business Awards. He was named Overall CEO of the Year for England and Scotland, as well as Championship CEO of the Year, at the 2013 Football Industry Awards.

