Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is keen to add to his defence as they prepare for Europa League football next season

Levi Colwill is still Albion's No 1 defensive transfer target but talks with Chelsea for the 21-year-old are thought to be complex. Colwill was excellent during his season loan with the Seagulls last term and the club are keen to make the move permanent as Roberto De Zerbi’s men prepare for Premier League and Europa League football this campaign.

There is however a major spanner in the works as new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be a huge fan of the left-sided defender and wants to keep him as part of the rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton reportedly offered £40m for Colwill earlier this window which was rejected by the Blues. It's proving to be a complex summer between the two clubs as they also remain in discussions for Albion ace Moises Caicedio. Chelsea are said to have bid £75m plus add-ons but Brighton are holding out for £100m for their Ecuadorian midfielder.

If Brighton fail to reach an agreement for Colwill they do have a very sound back-up plan in Fiorentina’s Igor. The Brazilian is keen to leave the Italians this window and the 25-year-old – whose contract expires next summer – could prove a cheaper alternative to Colwill.

Brighton do however face competition for his signature as he remains of interest to Marco Silva and Fulham. The player's agent, Marcelo Mascagni, insisted last month that his man – who made 42 appearances for Fiorentina last season – wants to move this summer.