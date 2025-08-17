'Intergrated' - Fabian Hurzeler prasies Matt O'Riley performance amidst frustrating Brighton draw

Despite voicing his concerns over his Albion position, Matt O’Riley was praised by Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler following a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

On Saturday, August 16, Brighton faced Fulham in their first Premier League game of the season.

In the opening minutes, Brighton thought they had opened the scoring with Minteh. However, it was waved off as the cross from Baleba had gone out over the goal kick.

For all of Albion’s attacking flurries at the beginning of this clash, they were unable to take control of the scoreline in the first half.

Matt O'Riley impressed in Albion's opening Premier League fixture against Fulham.

In the second half, The Seagulls remained on top and Fulham let their guard down. Rutter made a charging run into the box with the ball. He was brought down by Berge, and the 54th minute, O’Riley stepped up and converted from the spot.

Albion had plenty of chances to win this one. They could’ve been four up with the amount of opportunities they created.

Brighton will rue the chances they missed, with Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz scoring in the last minute of stoppage time (90+6).

The game ended 1-1.

One stand-out performance from the Albion was Matt O’Riley.

He started this game and was a force to be reckoned with, dictating play well and being intelligent out of possession too.

Matt O’Riley stepped up to the penalty in the 54th minute and slotted it home. It was excellent work and the first penalty since the ever-consistent Joao Pedro departed for Chelsea.

However, things haven’t been too rosy of late for the 24-year-old.

O’Riley had voiced frustrations about not playing in his preferred position at the Albion this summer.

In June 2025, during an interview with Danish media while on international duty, Matt O'Riley said: "I am not completely happy, and I am just giving my opinion.

"It makes it difficult to show off when you play a position you are not completely happy with."

In the post-match press conference, Sussex World asked Fabian Hurzeler about the midfielder’s performance against The Cottagers.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “For sure. It's important that he has a chance to score goals, and he scores goals.

"I think every player gets a boost for their self-confidence when you make an assist, when you make a good game, when you make a goal.

"So I'm sure that it will help him.

"But without the goal, he seems to be in a good place.

"He seems to be very integrated. He understands the football game. He's very clever in his positioning, in possession.

"He's doing a lot of work out of possession.

"So we're not only happy to have him because of the goal.”