‘Intermediaries are at work’ – Brighton closing in on ‘€20m’ Fulham transfer target and Levi Colwill alternative

Brighton & Hove Albion are in negotiations to sign Fiorentina defender Igor, according to multiple sources.
By Matt Pole
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST

The Brazilian centre-back has made 110 appearances in all competitions for I Viola since signing from fellow Italian club SPAL in 2021.

The 25-year-old initially joined Fiorentina on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy in January 2020.

Igor was a mainstay at the back for I Viola last season. He appeared 42 times as Vincenzo Italiano’s side finished eighth in Serie A and runners-up in both the UEFA Europa Conference League and Coppa Italia.

His assured performances in defence have caught the eye of the Seagulls, who are in the market for a new centre-half.

Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni said Albion are reportedly in ‘open negotiations’ with Fiorentina for Igor.

Bucchioni claims I Viola want €20m for the Brazilian. The Italians have reportedly dismissed a bid from Fulham after the Cottagers failed to meet Fiorentina’s valuation of the defender.

Speaking to Radio Bruno, as relayed by Fiorentina News, Bucchioni said “Brighton are on Igor, we are in open negotiations, the intermediaries are at work.

Brighton & Hove Albion are in negotiations to sign Fiorentina defender Igor, according to multiple sources. Picture by Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion are in negotiations to sign Fiorentina defender Igor, according to multiple sources. Picture by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
“Fiorentina want €20m and Fulham’s offer was too low.”

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Albion are looking at Igor as an alternative for long-term transfer target Levi Colwill.

The Italian said the England under-21 international and Chelsea defender is ‘still not for sale’.

Igor has reportedly ‘accepted Brighton’ and agreed personal terms but the Seagulls have yet to make an official approach for the Brazilian, according to Romano.

He tweeted: “Igor, on Brighton list as new left footed centre back as Colwill is still not for sale — now waiting for Brighton to approach Fiorentina soon.

“Igor has already accepted Brighton and personal terms have been agreed. But there are still steps needed between clubs.”

