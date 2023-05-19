Edit Account-Sign Out
'Invaluable' - Ex-Brighton manager agrees to England World Cup role in Argentina

Former Brighton Women’s boss Hope Powell has joined the England backroom staff for the men’s Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, the Football Association has announced.

By Derren Howard
Published 19th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:46 BST

Powell, who was head coach of the senior England women’s team between 1998 and 2013 and was more recently in charge at Brighton, will serve as a technical advisor to Ian Foster and his coaching team.

The 56-year-old also coached the Great Britain women’s team at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

She led the Lionesses to the 2009 European Championship final and coached the team at two World Cups.

Hope Powell parted company with WSL club Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this seasonHope Powell parted company with WSL club Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this season
Powell’s appointment is supported by the England Elite Coach Programme, a partnership between the FA and the players’ union, the Professional Footballers’ Association. The aim of the programme is to support individuals from under-represented groups to work with the England national teams.

Young Lions head coach Foster said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to bring Hope on board for our FIFA Men’s U20 World Cup as technical advisor.

“I’ve known Hope since 2014 when we completed our LMA Diploma together. Her vast experience of international football and the knowledge she has from working with FIFA will be invaluable to us.”

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday.

