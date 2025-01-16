Ipswich Town v Brighton injury news as 10 out and 4 doubts

Brighton face Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Premier League on Thursday, January 16.

Almost everyone else in the division has played during this midweek round of fixtures. The only other match tonight is Manchester United against Southampton.

The Seagulls know what is out of front of them and what will happen whatever the outcome of their game. A win would put them up to ninth and would overtake Fulham and Brentford in the process. A draw would move them above the Bees, whilst a defeat would keep them in the same place.

Ipswich host Brighton in a league fixture for the first time since 2016 when the two were battling it out in the Championship. The last time this was a top-flight match was 42-years-ago in 1983.

Brighton don't have the best of records against Ipswich and are winless in their last four matches, though the last three have finished level. There have been just three goals scored across those four games with two for Ipswich and one for Brighton.

Fabian Hurzeler has some selection problems to deal with tonight as a few players are dealing with injuries. Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh didn't get through unscathed in the FA Cup win over Norwich City, but haven't been ruled out by the boss.

Diego Gomez could potentially make his debut after arriving earlier this month. Joao Pedro is a player that Brighton might have to make a decision on though He suffered an ankle injury in training last week.

“We will have to see today,” added Hurzeler in his pre-match press conference. He's training with the team and then we can decide if we'll take the risk to play him. What's most important is how the player feels

Here’s the latest injury details from both camps in what is one of two Premier League matches for both sides this week.

2 . Igor Julio - out (continued) Fabian Hurzeler: "Igor will be out for the rest of the season. "It was a hamstring injury. He needed surgery, so it was a big thing." | AFP via Getty Images Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Ferdi Kadioglu - out Undergone surgery to address a toe injury. Been out since the start of November. | Getty Images Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)