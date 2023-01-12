Former Everton, Sunderland and Republic of Ireland star Kevin Kilbane has hailed Brighton & Hove & Albion hotshot Evan Ferguson as the future of Irish football.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation since breaking into the Seagulls first team. Ferguson has two Premier League goals in as many games since the English top-flight returned from its FIFA World Cup-imposed break.

The teenager came off the bench to score his first career league goal in Albion’s 4-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal on New Year’s Eve. His goal against the Gunners saw Ferguson become both Brighton and Ireland’s youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League.

The forward netted on his first Seagulls start just three days later in the 4-1 win at Everton. The Irish starlet also provided the assist for Solly March’s goal against the Toffees.

Former Everton, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic star Kevin Kilbane has hailed Brighton & Hove & Albion hotshot Evan Ferguson as the future of Irish football. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

He scored his first senior Albion goal in August’s 3-0 win at League One outfit Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round.

Ferguson has, so far, won two caps for the Republic of Ireland. The Bettystown-born striker made his debut in Ireland’s 2-1 home defeat to Norway in a friendly on November 17, coming on for goalscorer Alan Browne with a minute of normal time remaining.

Speaking to Ladbrokes:Fanzone, Kilbane said: “We're looking at Evan Ferguson at Brighton when it comes to Ireland's hope for the future. He's scored in the last couple of weeks against Arsenal and Brighton and has had a really bright start to his career with Brighton's senior team.

“He's one who we've kept a close eye on over the last few years since his time in Ireland, and I'm really pleased with the faith Brighton have shown in him.

“He's already producing for them, he's getting first-team football and has even forced himself into Brighton's starting line-up... so he's the one I'm looking at right now. We've not had a goalscorer - that's something everyone talks about - on an international stage since Robbie Keane.

“Ultimately I think Ferguson is the one who could go on and become a very, very good Premier League player. He's still very young, but he's one I'd be looking at and expecting to go far.

“He shares his surname, and if he goes on to achieve anything similar to what [ex-Everton and Newcastle United forward] Duncan did, then Evan will have had a very good career.