Is Brighton v Chelsea on TV tonight? Coverage details of FA Cup clash with unusual kick-off time

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the FA Cup at the Amex Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium tonight for a fourth-round FA Cup clash.

The Seagulls will hope to hit tonight as last week’s 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest was the club’s heaviest in the Premier League and the second worst in their 123-year history, leaving them 10th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have contributed to a run of two wins in 12 stretching back to November and confidence will be fragile as they look to progress in the cup competition against Enzo Maresca’s team.

Former Brighton star Moises Caicedo, now of Chelsea, is expected to be in action for the Blues tonight at the Amex Stadium

The injury situation is unlikely to ease significantly for Saturday, with only Carlos Baleba, Pervis Estupinan and Yasin Ayari in with a realistic chance of returning. That leaves a lengthy list of players unavailable to Fabian Hurzeler including James Milner, Solly March, Jason Steele, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer and Igor Julio.

Brighton reached the FA Cup semi-final two seasons ago under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi, only being denied a first final appearance since 1983 by a penalty shootout defeat by Manchester United.

It fell to long-time servant March to take what proved the fateful kick, blasting over the bar as United edged through following a goalless draw at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Chelsea, Enzo Maresca revealed Marc Guiu suffered a long-term injury in Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham on Monday.

The 19-year-old striker, who came on for Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge, hobbled off at full-time after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s own goal helped the Blues come from behind to seal three points.

Manager Maresca revealed the Spaniard, who joined from Barcelona in the summer, is now a long-term concern alongside the likes of Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s fourth-round FA Cup tie at Brighton on Saturday, Maresca said: “With Marc it’s a bad injury.

“It doesn’t look like a short injury and exactly how long I don’t know. Probably weeks or months.”

Nine-goal Jackson went off with a knock on Monday but the extent of his injury is thought to be minor.

The absence of Guiu and Jackson leaves Maresca with Christopher Nkunku as Chelsea’s only senior striker option ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could be a risk but it doesn’t look long-term,” Maresca added when asked about Jackson’s fitness status.

“It doesn’t look like a long injury, exactly how long we don’t know. Lavia is still a long way to go.”

What time is tonight’s kick-off?: The FA Cup action starts at the Amex Stadium at 8pm. Is the match live on TV?: Yes, the fixture will be broadcast live on ITV4, as coverage starts at 7.15pm.

You can also follow all our coverage of the action on Sussex World, including team news player ratings and all the post match reaction.