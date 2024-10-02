Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Amex Stadium this Sunday for a Premier League clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to bounce back quickly against Tottenham this Sunday following their painful 4-2 Premier League loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer became the first player in the competition’s history to score four goals in a first half during Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton as he cancelled out goals from Brighton’s Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s defending received heavy criticism as individual errors and a high-line defensive tactic made the Seagulls appear vulnerable.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck will look to continue his fine start to the season against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler admitted he will discuss the tactic with his players ahead of this Sunday’s showdown with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler, speaking after his first loss since joining Brighton in the summer, said: "It is something I will have to discuss with the players and whether they are confident, or not. But again we try to improve the players and we try to help the players, we try to talk to the players, we need to give them advice and again if you want to play with this high line you need a connection and this connection was missing.”

Tottenham, who play Hungarian outfit Ferencvárosi in the Europa League tomorrow, looked highly impressive in their 3-0 win at Manchester United last Sunday and are eighth in the table, one point ahead of Brighton.

Is Brighton v Tottenham on TV?: Yes, the match at the Amex Stadium kicks-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6. It will be broadcast live on Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HDSky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match officials: Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Timothy Wood, Craig Taylor. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

Brighton injuries: Outs – Jan Paul van Hecke (groin), Matt O’Riley (ankle), Solly March (knee), Joao Pedro (ankle), James Milner (hamstring). Doubts – Joel Veltman (illness), Brajan Gruda (unspecified), Simon Adingra (muscular).