Is Brighton v Tottenham on TV? Injury news, kick-off time plus VAR and referee update
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brighton and Hove Albion will look to bounce back quickly against Tottenham this Sunday following their painful 4-2 Premier League loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer became the first player in the competition’s history to score four goals in a first half during Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton as he cancelled out goals from Brighton’s Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba.
Brighton’s defending received heavy criticism as individual errors and a high-line defensive tactic made the Seagulls appear vulnerable.
Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler admitted he will discuss the tactic with his players ahead of this Sunday’s showdown with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham at the Amex Stadium.
Hurzeler, speaking after his first loss since joining Brighton in the summer, said: "It is something I will have to discuss with the players and whether they are confident, or not. But again we try to improve the players and we try to help the players, we try to talk to the players, we need to give them advice and again if you want to play with this high line you need a connection and this connection was missing.”
Tottenham, who play Hungarian outfit Ferencvárosi in the Europa League tomorrow, looked highly impressive in their 3-0 win at Manchester United last Sunday and are eighth in the table, one point ahead of Brighton.
Is Brighton v Tottenham on TV?: Yes, the match at the Amex Stadium kicks-off at 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6. It will be broadcast live on Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HDSky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
Match officials: Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Timothy Wood, Craig Taylor. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.
Brighton injuries: Outs – Jan Paul van Hecke (groin), Matt O’Riley (ankle), Solly March (knee), Joao Pedro (ankle), James Milner (hamstring). Doubts – Joel Veltman (illness), Brajan Gruda (unspecified), Simon Adingra (muscular).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.